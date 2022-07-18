President Buhari has a hand in my winning - Ademola Adeleke

Speaking to Channels TV in an interview, Adeleke reacted to the president's congratulatory message saying, "I felt good. It is good for our country. Democracy is at play here. I'm sure when I receive my certificate of return from INEC, I will go and visit him and tell him thank you for the message.

"Most times opposition will not congratulate, but maybe he is trying to leave a legacy. Meaning that he meant the electoral act that he signed.

When asked if he believes PMB had a role in his winning, Adeleke said, "if he didn't sign the act, there would be rigging. I have to give credit to him. we are in the digital age. When the result was coming out, it was just GBAM. before they knew it, results were out. No time for rigging."