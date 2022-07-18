RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

President Buhari has a hand in my winning - Ademola Adeleke

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Adeleke further disclosed that he is yet to receive a congratulatory call from the unseated governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Senator Ademola Adeleke
Senator Ademola Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke has given credits to President Muhammadu Buhari for his win in the Osun state guber elections.

Recommended articles

Speaking to Channels TV in an interview, Adeleke reacted to the president's congratulatory message saying, "I felt good. It is good for our country. Democracy is at play here. I'm sure when I receive my certificate of return from INEC, I will go and visit him and tell him thank you for the message.

"Most times opposition will not congratulate, but maybe he is trying to leave a legacy. Meaning that he meant the electoral act that he signed.

When asked if he believes PMB had a role in his winning, Adeleke said, "if he didn't sign the act, there would be rigging. I have to give credit to him. we are in the digital age. When the result was coming out, it was just GBAM. before they knew it, results were out. No time for rigging."

Adeleke further disclosed that he is yet to receive a congratulatory call from the unseated governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Buhari has a hand in my winning - Ademola Adeleke

President Buhari has a hand in my winning - Ademola Adeleke

Osun election: US hails conduct, urges Nigerians to get PVC for 2023

Osun election: US hails conduct, urges Nigerians to get PVC for 2023

Osun 2022: Peter Obi congratulates Ademola Adeleke

Osun 2022: Peter Obi congratulates Ademola Adeleke

American woman, Nigerian lover arrested over ‘fake kidnap’ in India

American woman, Nigerian lover arrested over ‘fake kidnap’ in India

Police arrest Nigerian woman for breaking into mansions in The Hamptons

Police arrest Nigerian woman for breaking into mansions in The Hamptons

Nigerian Senate orders arrest of NIMASA boss

Nigerian Senate orders arrest of NIMASA boss

NUC seeks VCs’ support to end ASUU strike

NUC seeks VCs’ support to end ASUU strike

I’m not Sick – Atiku reacts to Viral ‘limping’ Video

I’m not Sick – Atiku reacts to Viral ‘limping’ Video

Osun Election: Stop daydreaming on winning Lagos, APC tells PDP

Osun Election: Stop daydreaming on winning Lagos, APC tells PDP

Trending

Labour Party reacts as PDP drags Peter Obi to Court

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

There's dignity in labour - Peter Obi fires back at Tinubu

Peter Obi.

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

Babachir Lawal

Peter Obi will not divide Nigeria if elected president – Northern elders

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)