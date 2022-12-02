Presidency: Stop wasting your time, resources - Ohanaeze slams Atiku

Ohanaeze, therefore, urged the former Vice President not to waste his money and resources ahead of the February 25, 2023 election.

This was contained in a statement by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Friday, December 2, 2022.

According to Isiguzoro, nemesis has finally caught up with the PDP presidential candidate, who he said will reap the fruit of his misdeeds against the former President, Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Isiguzoro's word: “Nemesis has caught up with Atiku Abubakar after he treacherously rounded hijacked some governors in 2015 to provide an opposition as against the re-election of former President Goodluck Jonathan by forming alliances with then ACN, led by Bola Tinubu, CPC led by Muhammadu Buhari and ANPP led by Ogbonnaya Onu, a faction of APGA led by Rochas Okorocha and the then New PDP, which he led.

“He was able to lead former Governor Chibuike Amaechi of Rivers, former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of Kano, former Governor Aliyu Wamakko of Sokoto, former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara and former Governor Murtala Nyako of Adamawa against their own party, PDP.

“Now nature has finally come up against him and he is reaping the reward; let him stop wasting his time and resources.”

Isiguzoro says it's payback time for Atiku: The Ohanaeze Sec-Gen alleged that God was using the G-5 governors led by Nyesom Wike to repay Atiku for his treacherous act against Jonathan in 2015.

Isiguzoro also called on Wike and other members of the Integrity Group so save the nation from looming danger ahead of the 2023 elections.

Isiguzoro's word: “Ndigbo commends the G5 Governors led by Governor Wike for their opposition to Atiku Abubakar’s Presidency in the 2023 election.

“Whatever Atiku had sowed in 2015, he is now reaping in 2023. He and the same gang members that destroyed Jonathan’s chances in 2015 have also undermined the PDP zoning formula that favours the South East.

“These Governors have crafted their names in gold by thwarting the heinous plans to nullify the gentleman’s agreement of rotational Presidency between the North and the South which was the basis for peace and sustainable democracy in Nigeria since 1999.