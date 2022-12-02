RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Presidency: Stop wasting your time, resources - Ohanaeze slams Atiku

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ohanaeze said nemesis has caught up with Atiku over his treacherous act against President Jonathan in 2015.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

Recommended articles

Ohanaeze, therefore, urged the former Vice President not to waste his money and resources ahead of the February 25, 2023 election.

This was contained in a statement by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Friday, December 2, 2022.

According to Isiguzoro, nemesis has finally caught up with the PDP presidential candidate, who he said will reap the fruit of his misdeeds against the former President, Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Isiguzoro's word:Nemesis has caught up with Atiku Abubakar after he treacherously rounded hijacked some governors in 2015 to provide an opposition as against the re-election of former President Goodluck Jonathan by forming alliances with then ACN, led by Bola Tinubu, CPC led by Muhammadu Buhari and ANPP led by Ogbonnaya Onu, a faction of APGA led by Rochas Okorocha and the then New PDP, which he led.

“He was able to lead former Governor Chibuike Amaechi of Rivers, former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of Kano, former Governor Aliyu Wamakko of Sokoto, former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara and former Governor Murtala Nyako of Adamawa against their own party, PDP.

“Now nature has finally come up against him and he is reaping the reward; let him stop wasting his time and resources.”

Isiguzoro says it's payback time for Atiku: The Ohanaeze Sec-Gen alleged that God was using the G-5 governors led by Nyesom Wike to repay Atiku for his treacherous act against Jonathan in 2015.

Isiguzoro also called on Wike and other members of the Integrity Group so save the nation from looming danger ahead of the 2023 elections.

Isiguzoro's word: “Ndigbo commends the G5 Governors led by Governor Wike for their opposition to Atiku Abubakar’s Presidency in the 2023 election.

“Whatever Atiku had sowed in 2015, he is now reaping in 2023. He and the same gang members that destroyed Jonathan’s chances in 2015 have also undermined the PDP zoning formula that favours the South East.

“These Governors have crafted their names in gold by thwarting the heinous plans to nullify the gentleman’s agreement of rotational Presidency between the North and the South which was the basis for peace and sustainable democracy in Nigeria since 1999.

“As a serial presidential contestant, Atiku should start planning for 2027.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Breaking: INEC says PVCs collection commences December 12

Breaking: INEC says PVCs collection commences December 12

Aisha Buhari withdraws case against Aminu following public backlash

Aisha Buhari withdraws case against Aminu following public backlash

Presidency: Stop wasting your time, resources - Ohanaeze slams Atiku

Presidency: Stop wasting your time, resources - Ohanaeze slams Atiku

Underage voting: We will sustain clean-up of INEC register – Chairman

Underage voting: We will sustain clean-up of INEC register – Chairman

Yobe Gov, Buni bags Niger Republic’s National Honour Award

Yobe Gov, Buni bags Niger Republic’s National Honour Award

Oil derivation: 9 oil producing states receive N625.43bn – Presidency

Oil derivation: 9 oil producing states receive N625.43bn – Presidency

2023: We're working with NCC to counter result transmission issues - INEC

2023: We're working with NCC to counter result transmission issues - INEC

Ibadan residents express divergent views on spicing homes with Christmas decorations

Ibadan residents express divergent views on spicing homes with Christmas decorations

Fuel scarcity: NSCDC deploys officers to curb hoarding in Osun

Fuel scarcity: NSCDC deploys officers to curb hoarding in Osun

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

To mention his name is a disgrace to me - Tinubu aims dig at Obi

Labour Party logo (LeadershipNews)

Labour Party’s women leader assassinated in Kaduna State

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. [TheCable]

APC makes U-turn on BVAS after backlash

Tinubu in Ebonyi

Bwala proves South East has rejected Tinubu