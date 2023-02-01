ADVERTISEMENT
Presidency: Kwankwaso denies meeting, discussing with Atiku

News Agency Of Nigeria

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says its Presidential Candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has neither met nor discussed with his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent, Atiku Abubakar or his representatives, on any working relationship on 2023 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso
Johnson said that it was apparent that Kwankwaso was finishing the race stronger than other presidential candidates, especially Abubakar of the PDP.

He said this was clear as Abubakar seemed to be “gasping for air as his platform crumbles and is seeking a solid branch to hold on!”

Johnson said his response was important due to the statement by Abubakar that he was “in touch with Kwankwaso”.

He said the response was also key because of the false statements on social media that three million members of the Kwankwasiyya movement in the North East had moved to the PDP.

The spokesperson described it as orchestrated moves by Atiku’s campaign to pass a false and mischievous narrative to Nigerians that Kwankwaso was joining his team.

“The fact of the matter is that neither Atiku and Kwankwaso nor their representatives have met in private or at all to discuss any working relationship.

“They have only met during town hall meetings in the last few months!

“Nigerians will recall that earlier in the campaign the false narrative being pushed was that Kwankwaso was only strong in Kano!

“He suddenly has three million members leaving him in the North East?”

Johnson reiterated that Kwankwaso was not stepping down for, nor working with any of the candidates or Atiku Abubakar.

“We are in this race to win and uplift the standard of living of all Nigerians.

“Opponents who have seen the ground game and the grassroots campaign of Kwankwaso now understand, 24 days to the polls, that the voters at the grassroots, the average man and woman, have decided to vote for Kwankwaso and the NNPP as their party of choice.”

