Presidency: CAC advises Nigerian Christians on who to vote for

How it happened: The cleric gave the advice while delivering his address at the annual 2022 Pastors Conference of the CAC, held at the camp of the church in Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

No to same religion ticket: In what appears like a reference to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oladele also condemned same faith presidential ticket, describing it as improper for a multi-ethnic and multi-religion nation like Nigeria.

The cleric, who expressed concern about the present situation of the country, admonished Nigerians not to despair but be prayerful for better days to come while walking on the way of righteousness.

Oladele's word: “Throughout the course of human history, God has always sought men and women to stand for Him in the place of leadership – like Joseph in Egypt, David before Goliath the Philistine, Esther in Shushan and Daniel in Babylon.

“The forthcoming general election is one that we must be interested in, as we cannot afford to remain complacent while that affect our faith are being made. We shall be guided by the criteria provided by the Christian Association of Nigeria for the election of our next set of political leaders in Nigeria.

”I urge you to vote for candidates who will protect the cause and interest of Christianity in Nigeria. I make bold to declare loud and clear that the interest of the kingdom of God and of His Christ is more important than all other interests. Hence, the interest of God’s kingdom must guide our consideration of who to vote for in the forthcoming general election in Nigeria.

“It is an undeniable fact that we are in dire strait as a nation. The continued decline of socio-economic infrastructures as well as the nonchalance of those who are entrusted to provide the desired solution to these problems, calls for concern.

“However, we are not without hope because we have a God who rules in the affairs of men. Let us continue to call upon Him while we play our roles as responsible citizens of Nigeria. Righteousness remains the panacea to the reproach of our nation, Nigeria. Let us not only preach it, but practice righteousness.

