Politics now difficult, politicians can no longer underrate voters - Buhari

His media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, stated in Abuja on Thursday that the president made the remark when he hosted the newly-installed Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Muhammad Sunusi, who visited him.

Buhari noted that failure by 10 sitting governors to get elected into the Senate showed that there was no longer a guaranteed route to power and the voter is truly the king when it comes to choices.

“It is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and to the amazing sophistication of the voter.

“What shocked me was that the ordinary citizen who was usually underrated made the point of his political understanding of things.

“Assumption is always that you are governor for eight years and you go to the Senate to crown the career.

“No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore. Politics will be more difficult, henceforth,’’ the president observed.

After listening to the emir who listed projects executed in Jigawa by the Buhari administration and requested for more, the president promised to do his best for the state in his remaining time in office.

He also pledged to brief incoming-President Bola Tinubu on the requests made and noted that the particular problem of water shortage in Dutse was worrisome.

The president told the emir and his entourage that he and the nation would continue to miss his friend, the late emir, Alhaji Nuhu Sunusi, saying that he would continue to pray for the repose of the deceased.

Earlier, the emir and the leader of the delegation, Alhaji Muhammad Hamim thanked the Buhari administration for helping Jigawa to excel in rice production and for approving a rail link to Dutse from Kano.

The traditional ruler also lauded the president for the restoration of peace to the state, to the entire country and to neighbouring countries that had suffered past insecurity.