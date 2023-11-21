BREAKING: Plateau Assembly speaker resigns after Mutfwang's sack, new speaker elected
Honourable Dawang, representing Pankshin North, secured the position of speaker in a session held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The assembly also elected Honourable Timothy Dantong, representing Riyom constituency, as the deputy speaker.
The reshuffling of the leadership positions follows the resignation of the former speaker, Honourable Moses Thomas Sule, and the deputy speaker, Honourable Gwottaon Fom.
The decision to step down from their roles is widely speculated to be linked to the recent court judgment that resulted in the removal of Governor Mutfwang and some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the state assembly.
The sacking of Governor Mutfwang was attributed to the PDP's use of an illegal caretaker committee to conduct primaries in Plateau State, a move deemed to be in violation of a court order.
The Presidency, through Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, squarely placed the blame on the PDP for the legal complications that led to the governor's downfall.
