Plateau APC congratulates Lalong over tribunal victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party added that they had always believed in the sanctity of the judiciary being part of the electoral process.

Simon Lalong, Minister of Labour and Productivity [Twitter/@PLSGov]
Simon Lalong, Minister of Labour and Productivity [Twitter/@PLSGov]

The tribunal, sitting in Jos, on Monday nullified the victory of retired AVM Napoleon Bali of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared Lalong winner of Plateau South senatorial seat.

The APC in a statement by its spokesperson, Sylvanus Namang, on Tuesday in Jos said that the party had always believed in the sanctity of the judiciary being part of the electoral process.

Namang said that judiciary has sacred role of adjudicating and arbitrating over dissatisfaction by aggrieved parties and candidates in elections.

“The landmark judgment is illuminating and put to rest the controversy that PDP has no legally constituted executives in the state.

“The judgment, we believe is a clear roadmap to better days ahead for the APC in the state in the remaining Plateau tribunal judgments.

“The entire APC family heartily rejoices with our principal, Minister of Labour and Employment, a very patient, humble and tolerant leader, Simon Lalong, over this remarkable victory at the tribunal”.

The APC spokesperson enjoined the party supporters to celebrate the tribunal victory with utmost sense of decorum as they await the remaining judgments.

He said the party was anxiously waiting for the judgments of the House of Representatives, House of Assembly and Governorship election petitions before the tribunals sitting in Jos.

