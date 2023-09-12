Plateau APC congratulates Lalong over tribunal victory

The Plateau chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Simon Lalong, over his victory at the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal, sitting in Jos, on Monday nullified the victory of retired AVM Napoleon Bali of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared Lalong winner of Plateau South senatorial seat.

The APC in a statement by its spokesperson, Sylvanus Namang, on Tuesday in Jos said that the party had always believed in the sanctity of the judiciary being part of the electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Namang said that judiciary has sacred role of adjudicating and arbitrating over dissatisfaction by aggrieved parties and candidates in elections.

“The landmark judgment is illuminating and put to rest the controversy that PDP has no legally constituted executives in the state.

“The judgment, we believe is a clear roadmap to better days ahead for the APC in the state in the remaining Plateau tribunal judgments.

“The entire APC family heartily rejoices with our principal, Minister of Labour and Employment, a very patient, humble and tolerant leader, Simon Lalong, over this remarkable victory at the tribunal”.

The APC spokesperson enjoined the party supporters to celebrate the tribunal victory with utmost sense of decorum as they await the remaining judgments.

ADVERTISEMENT