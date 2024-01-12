Plateau APC accepts Supreme Court’s judgment on guber poll in good faith

The Apex Court on Friday, reversed the November 19, decision of the Appeal Court that nullified Mutwang’s election and declared Dr Nentawe Yilwatda as the winner of the election.

Sylvanus Namang, APC Publicity Secretary in Plateau, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos that the party accepts the verdict in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Namang said that the contest was not personal but a tussle between two political parties in the interest of the Plateau people.

The publicity secretary called on APC members and supporters to remain law abiding and refrain from any act contrary to the party’s culture.

He urged them to avoid anything that could jeopardise peace and peaceful coexistence on the Plateau.

Namang said that APC believes in maintaining decorum and peace at all times, no matter the situation.