ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Plateau APC accepts Supreme Court’s judgment on guber poll in good faith

News Agency Of Nigeria

Namang said that APC believes in maintaining decorum and peace at all times, no matter the situation.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau. [Twitter:@tvcnewsng]
Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau. [Twitter:@tvcnewsng]

Recommended articles

The Apex Court on Friday, reversed the November 19, decision of the Appeal Court that nullified Mutwang’s election and declared Dr Nentawe Yilwatda as the winner of the election.

Sylvanus Namang, APC Publicity Secretary in Plateau, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos that the party accepts the verdict in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Namang said that the contest was not personal but a tussle between two political parties in the interest of the Plateau people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The publicity secretary called on APC members and supporters to remain law abiding and refrain from any act contrary to the party’s culture.

He urged them to avoid anything that could jeopardise peace and peaceful coexistence on the Plateau.

Namang said that APC believes in maintaining decorum and peace at all times, no matter the situation.

“Our party is a respecter of the rule of law and a strong believer in our judicial system, hence, we take the outcome in good faith,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Democracy has triumphed - PDP celebrates triple wins at Supreme Court

Democracy has triumphed - PDP celebrates triple wins at Supreme Court

Tinubu suspends National Social Investment Programme amid fraud scandal

Tinubu suspends National Social Investment Programme amid fraud scandal

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents celebrate Supreme Court verdict

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents celebrate Supreme Court verdict

Court jails dismissed policeman 30 years for killing a 17-year-old boy

Court jails dismissed policeman 30 years for killing a 17-year-old boy

Ex-lawmaker not surprised Sanwo-Olu defeated Jandor, GRV at Supreme Court

Ex-lawmaker not surprised Sanwo-Olu defeated Jandor, GRV at Supreme Court

AIG visits Police Special Fraud Unit, cautions CP over detention period in cell

AIG visits Police Special Fraud Unit, cautions CP over detention period in cell

Army investigates alleged maltreatment of female soldier by senior officers

Army investigates alleged maltreatment of female soldier by senior officers

Plateau APC accepts Supreme Court’s judgment on guber poll in good faith

Plateau APC accepts Supreme Court’s judgment on guber poll in good faith

Alex Otti's election as Abia governor upheld by Supreme Court

Alex Otti's election as Abia governor upheld by Supreme Court

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

Supreme Court dismisses SDP’s appeal against Fintiri’s re-election

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Despite Tinubu's intervention, Fubara yet to re-present 2024 budget to Rivers Assembly

An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]

APC begins sale of forms for Edo governorship race