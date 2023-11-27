ADVERTISEMENT
Philip Shuaibu declares candidacy for Edo governorship election in 2024

Ima Elijah

Shuaibu believes he is well-prepared and best positioned to take the reins of leadership in the state.

Philip Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State [Twitter: @Philipshuaibu]
Philip Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State [Twitter: @Philipshuaibu]

The politician made his intentions clear during a well-attended event at the Bishop Kelly Centre in Benin.

Shuaibu, a staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asserted confidently that no force would stand in the way of his gubernatorial aspirations.

Addressing the crowd, he emphasised his deep understanding of the people's challenges, referring to himself as a "homeboy" committed to addressing the issues close to the hearts of Edo residents.

Having spent three decades in the political arena, with the last seven years serving as the right-hand man to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Shuaibu believes he is well-prepared and best positioned to take the reins of leadership in the state.

"Nobody can stop my ambition," declared Shuaibu, exuding determination and confidence in his pursuit of the state's highest office.

During a live broadcast on Monday, November 27, 2023, Shuaibu outlined his vision for Edo State, promising practical governance if elected as governor in 2024.

He urged the electorate and fellow party members to rally behind his cause, stating the importance of their support in achieving his goals.

The announcement comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) previously confirmed the date of the gubernatorial election as September 21, 2024.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

