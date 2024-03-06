ADVERTISEMENT
Edo Assembly begins impeachment proceedings against Philip Shaibu

Bayo Wahab

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly gave Shaibu seven days to respond to the notice of impeachment.

Philip Shaibu, Edo State Deputy Governor [Punch]
The Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Charity Aiguobarueghian, announced the impeachment notice during plenary on Tuesday, March 6, 2024.

According to him, the petition against the deputy governor came in on March 5 and was signed by 21 out of the 24 members.

The number of members who signed the petition was more than the two-third requirement stipulated in the constitution,” Aiguobarueghian said.

He explained that the petition was based on perjury and the revealing of government secrets.

After acknowledging the receipt of the petition, Blessing Agbebaku, the Speaker of the Assembly, directed Yahaya Omogbai, the Clerk of the House, to serve Shaibu the impeachment notice.

The Speaker also gave Shaibu seven days to respond to the notice of impeachment.

This development is coming on the heels of the Peoples Democratic Party’s controversial primary election in the state.

A former Chairman of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo, backed by the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, emerged as the winner of the party’s primary held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Thursday, February 29, 2024

But Shaibu held a parallel primary elsewhere and was declared and was also declared winner.

This development is the latest of the political feud between Shaibu and his principal, Obaseki.

Bayo Wahab

