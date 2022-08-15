Peter Obi’s camp replies ‘Atiku’s attack dog’, Dino Melaye

What dino said: The spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dino Melaye, has described the political movement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a mere “euphoria” that cannot win an election.

He said Mr Obi lacks what it takes to unify the country, noting that peace is the prerequisite for economic development.

What Peter Obi's people replied: In reply, Obi’s camp called Melaye, “the attack dog” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

A statement made available to reporters on Monday, August 15, 2022, noted that the politician had nothing to say but to keep attacking “the man of the hour”.

“No matter the quantum of untruths and falsity the attack dogs of the other candidates dish out, Peter Obi will never respond to them.

“Obi is not in the competition with them but with their Principals. He is issue-driven in his journey to Aso Rock to serve the people and rescue the country,” it said.

What Peter Obi will not waste time on: The office told citizens that Obi has many useful things to say and cannot waste time on “rabble rousers” who do not appreciate the enormity of the country’s challenges.

The statement noted that the LP candidate is at the service of Nigerian youths who are committed to this project and would not want distractions.

It said above all, his hard earned outstanding credentials and reputations “are such that he cannot climb down so low to join them in the gutter”.

“For those who call the ‘Obidient’ media office seeking Obi’s response to Dino’s needless attacks on him, these are the reasons. If you join a mad man in a fight in the marketplace, you could be mistaken for one”, it added.