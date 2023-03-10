Peter Obi: Wike speaks on working against Labour Party

Governor Wike explained this as he hosted the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Thursday, March 09, 2023.

What Wike said: “I supported that power must come to the south. When Obi came here, I gave him all the logistics; vehicles, other supports and paid for the stadium, but some other persons applied and I refused. You should know me too well by now,” Wike said.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is going on: Rivers, a South-South state, was projected by some political analysts to be won by Obi, under a free, fair and credible circumstance. But there were allegations of voters’ suppression, especially from the camp of the Labour Party and Wike’s party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).