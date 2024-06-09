ADVERTISEMENT
'Time to move on from your losses' - Coalition tells Peter Obi

Segun Adeyemi

Peter Obi was critiqued for his recent remark against Nigeria's electoral body and its practice.

Peter Obi [Getty Images]
Peter Obi [Getty Images]

Dr Danladi Ceceko, the group’s spokesperson, emphasised in a statement that the election outcome, which declared President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner, accurately represents the will of the Nigerian people.

“It is evident for all to see that the 2023 general elections, especially the presidential poll, were among the freest and most transparent in our history,”

“The outcome, upheld by the Supreme Court, is a true representation of the will of Nigerians, and it is time for all participants to accept the results and move forward”, Dr Ceceko said.

The coalition expressed its concern over Mr Peter Obi’s recent remarks, which it believes are undermining the credibility of our institutions, such as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Supreme Court.

“It is quite unfortunate that Mr Peter Obi would discredit our institutions like INEC and the Supreme Court, which validated the credible elections conducted by INEC,” the spokesman said.

Pulse earlier reported that Obi identified the judiciary as the primary issue undermining Nigeria’s democracy rather than INEC.

He stated this at the fifth memorial for the late Justice Anthony Aniagolu at Godfrey Okoye University in Enugu, Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra.

He described it as ‘commodified ‘, suggesting that justice is often skewed in favour of those with the most financial resources.

Meanwhile, Dr Ceceko pointed out that some politicians’ criticisms of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seem contradictory, given the simultaneous demands from various groups to dissolve the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) and allow INEC to oversee local government elections. Advocates argue that irregularities and manipulation often plague local elections run by SIECs.

“It is evident that the political elite who frequently malign the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are often the same ones who oversee the worst elections in the country through the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs)”, he added.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

