Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'

Ima Elijah

APC camp suggested that Tinubu would form an all-inclusive government...

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]
L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has declared that he would not accept any offer to be part of the Government of National Unity of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, and his All Progressives Congress (APC).

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, March 16, 2023, Obi, who is currently challenging the outcome of the February 25 election in court, was asked what he would do if he was called upon to be a member of Tinubu’s Government of National Unity.

Obi responded that he was still challenging the process of the election and the declaration: "The first thing I want to see is that the process is right. The process through which you achieve anything is far more fundamental than what you do thereafter.

"Let us go back first, I am challenging the process and the declaration. Until we get it right, then we can talk about a government of national unity.

"Otherwise, we would go and sit down and say that those who stopped a train and kidnapped people can call us to discuss peace when they have people in captivity.

"Until things are done rightly, we will be encouraging what we don’t need to encourage."

When asked whether or not he would accept the outcome if it is not in his favour, Obi stated that he would be shocked if the court upholds Tinubu’s election.

What he said: "Issues about the election will be sorted out in court. I will be shocked if this country goes on with that situation. It will then stand that it is a corporate criminalized country. We can’t allow it. We need to start unbundling this criminality.

"When people were talking about structure, it is this fraud and criminality that we witnessed that they were talking about, and we want to unbundle it for the sake of our children."

Obi said he believes the judiciary would do the right thing: "Until we get it right, until justice is done, we can't talk about government of national unity. We should get things done rightly, and I am sure that the judiciary will do the right thing."

What you should know: According to reports, the camp of the APC candidate had suggested that Tinubu would form an all-inclusive government, which would incorporate all his opponents into his government; 'The Government of National Unity' of Bola Tinubu.

Ima Elijah

