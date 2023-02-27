ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi: Tinubu calls for peace after losing Lagos

Ima Elijah

"As a democrat, you win some, you lose some..."

APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:Sharksawn]
APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:Sharksawn]

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Progressives Congress (APC), has urged residents of Lagos to refrain from any violent behaviour as the results of the presidential election continue to come in.

Recommended articles

Obi wins in Lagos: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as the winner of the presidential election in the state. Obi received 582,664 votes, while Tinubu obtained 541,850 votes.

What is happening in Lagos: Following the announcement of Peter Obi's win on Monday, February 27, 2023, there were reports of attacks on some Igbo residents in certain areas of Lagos State.

According to a broadcast by Arise TV, Ladipo market, where most traders are of the Igbo tribe, was reportedly under attack. However, as at the time of this report, a correspondent confirmed peace and calm in the area.

Tinubu speaks to Lagosians: Reacting to the emerging reports of violence after the announcement of his loss, Bola Tinubu emphasised that the election outcome should not be a cause for provocation.

He stated: “The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum.”

Meanwhile: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call his party, the ruling APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to order for claiming victory in an election they stood no chance.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

