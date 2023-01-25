ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi: Siamese twins of bad governance – Ezekwesili shades Atiku, Tinubu

Ima Elijah

She said Abubakar and Bola Tinubu are obsessed with Peter Obi...

Oby Ezekwesili
Oby Ezekwesili

The former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, also known as “madam due process”, has thrown shade on the duo of the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, saying both are obsessed with Peter Obi, the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate.

Ezekwesili’s statement was contained in a post via her verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, January 25, 2022.

Siamese twins of bad governance: She described both the PDP and APC as siamese twins of bad governance.

In her words:The Chinese saying “What you are doing is so loud that I cannot hear what you are saying” is what comes to mind every time I see members of the Siamese Twins Of Bad Governance obsessing over the Presidential Candidate of Labor Party whom they say cannot win. Leave him naa.”

The former minister further advised Atiku and Tinubu to leave Obi alone since they said he couldn’t win.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

