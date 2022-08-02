RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi reveals what he'd do if war breaks out in Nigeria

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Peter Obi said he deliberately avoided obtaining resident permit and citizenship in foreign countries...

Peter Obi reveals what he'd do war breaks out in Nigeria
Peter Obi reveals what he'd do war breaks out in Nigeria
Recommended articles

What Peter Obi would do if Nigeria went to war: During a virtual interactive session with more than 1,000 members of his foremost support group, the Peter Obi Support Network, the aspirant said he won’t abandon Nigeria if war breaks out in the country.

Obi said he prefers to die in Nigeria if war should break out than to be a free man in another country.

How Obi checked himself: The former Anambra State governor said he deliberately avoided obtaining resident permit and citizenship rights from other countries because he believes in Nigeria.

According to Obi: “When I left the UK after residing there for over 10 years, I returned everything that belonged to them.

“I have a singular focus on Nigeria, and I do not think I need the citizenship or residence rights of any other country when I haven’t finished exploiting my nature-given rights and privileges as a Nigerian.

“If I am out of Nigeria today and there is a war in Nigeria, I will find a way to return to Nigeria because I will rather die in my country, Nigeria, than live free in another man’s country.”

From Peter Obi to Nigerians in diaspora: The presidential candidate appealed to Nigerians in the diaspora to contribute to the country’s development.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Elections: Northwest, Southwest lead as INEC registers over 96m Nigerians

2023 Elections: Northwest, Southwest lead as INEC registers over 96m Nigerians

Buhari calls for more international collaboration to tackle insecurity

Buhari calls for more international collaboration to tackle insecurity

Niger assembly calls for suspension of local govt. election

Niger assembly calls for suspension of local govt. election

Gov. Abiodun presents 13 SUVs to Ogun judiciary

Gov. Abiodun presents 13 SUVs to Ogun judiciary

2023: CSOs caution politicians on ethno-religious campaigns

2023: CSOs caution politicians on ethno-religious campaigns

APC chieftain begs INEC to extend voter registration

APC chieftain begs INEC to extend voter registration

Peter Obi reveals what he'd do if war breaks out in Nigeria

Peter Obi reveals what he'd do if war breaks out in Nigeria

We’re not responsible for the increase in price of petrol — FG

We’re not responsible for the increase in price of petrol — FG

Why Orji Kalu should return to Senate—Abia North constituent

Why Orji Kalu should return to Senate—Abia North constituent

Trending

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s interview full of lies – Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Will Peter Obi drop his 2023 ambition for Atiku before elections? [Editor's Opinion]

Will Peter Obi drop his 2023 ambition for Atiku before elections?. [PT]

Peter Obi: Nigerian government must stop sending public officers on foreign trainings

Peter Obi.

Tinubu understands Nigerian youths more than other candidates - APC

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:Bola Tinubu]