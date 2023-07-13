Breaking news:
Peter Obi reveals disturbing reality behind insecurity in Nigeria

Ima Elijah

Obi expressed his deep concern that innocent lives are being needlessly wasted in Nigeria due to communal clashes, banditry, and kidnapping activities.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
In a series of tweets, Obi highlighted the alarming rise in violent attacks, kidnappings, and loss of human lives in several states.

According to Obi, recent reports from the 1st Quarter Mass Atrocities Casualty Tracking Report indicate that over 1,230 Nigerians were killed, including 79 security operatives, and more than 600 abductions were recorded. He emphasised that the figures are likely to be even higher due to ongoing incidents in the North Central and Zamfara states.

Obi expressed his deep concern that innocent lives are being needlessly wasted in Nigeria due to communal clashes, banditry, and kidnapping activities. He specifically mentioned the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, where a significant number of lives and properties have been lost with little resistance from security operatives.

Turning his attention to the South East region, Obi condemned the continued disruption of business and social activities allegedly caused by a Sit-at-Home directive attributed to the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), despite the group's denial. He described the situation as a criminal activity that must be addressed promptly with the collaboration of security agencies and the people.

