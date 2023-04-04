BREAKING: Peter Obi responds to treason allegations by FG

Obi made the denial in a statement released on Tuesday, March 04, 2023, calling Mohammed's accusation "fictitious."

Peter Obi replies Lai Mohammed

"It is regrettable that these repeated attempts to depict me in a manner that is contrary to my true nature and beliefs are coming from such high-ranking officials," Obi remarked. "Minister Lai's assertion that I am stoking insurrection is totally malicious and false."

Obi went on to state that he has never engaged in or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state, nor has he supported or preached any action against the Nigerian state.

According to him, those responsible for these allegations have increasingly employed their official positions and representatives to make false accusations against him.

"I have always advocated for peaceful and issue-based campaigning, and have never campaigned based on ethnicity or religion," he added. "I am dedicated to due process and am currently pursuing legal action in court."

FG accuses Obi, Datti of treason

Speaking in Washington DC during his official engagements with some international media organisations, the minister said it was wrong for Obi in one breadth to seek redress in court over the outcome of the polls and in other breadth inciting people to violence.

“Obi and his Vice, Datti Ahmed cannot be threatening Nigerians that if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is sworn-in on May 29 , it will be the end of democracy in Nigeria.

“This is treason. You cannot be inviting insurrection, and this is what they are doing.

“Obi’s statement is that of a desperate person, he is not a democrat that he claimed to be.