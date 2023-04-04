The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Peter Obi responds to treason allegations by FG

Ima Elijah

Peter Obi has refuted allegations made by the Lai Mohammed that he is attempting to stoke insurrection in Nigeria.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Obi made the denial in a statement released on Tuesday, March 04, 2023, calling Mohammed's accusation "fictitious."

"It is regrettable that these repeated attempts to depict me in a manner that is contrary to my true nature and beliefs are coming from such high-ranking officials," Obi remarked. "Minister Lai's assertion that I am stoking insurrection is totally malicious and false."

Obi went on to state that he has never engaged in or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state, nor has he supported or preached any action against the Nigerian state.

According to him, those responsible for these allegations have increasingly employed their official positions and representatives to make false accusations against him.

"I have always advocated for peaceful and issue-based campaigning, and have never campaigned based on ethnicity or religion," he added. "I am dedicated to due process and am currently pursuing legal action in court."

Speaking in Washington DC during his official engagements with some international media organisations, the minister said it was wrong for Obi in one breadth to seek redress in court over the outcome of the polls and in other breadth inciting people to violence.

“Obi and his Vice, Datti Ahmed cannot be threatening Nigerians that if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is sworn-in on May 29 , it will be the end of democracy in Nigeria.

“This is treason. You cannot be inviting insurrection, and this is what they are doing.

“Obi’s statement is that of a desperate person, he is not a democrat that he claimed to be.

The accusations leveled against Peter Obi by Lai Mohammed were refuted by the Labour Party's presidential candidate, who stated that he is committed to peaceful campaigning and due process.

