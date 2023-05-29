Peter Obi rejects attending swearing-in ceremony of president-elect Tinubu
This comes amidst speculations that Obi and his supporters, Obidients, were planning a protest near Eagle Square.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Everything you need to know about the Nigerian presidential inauguration
Peter Obi rejects attending swearing-in ceremony of president-elect Tinubu
Tinubu promises to live up to Nigerians' expectations
Buhari knows they call him 'Baba Go slow' – Lai Mohammed
Catholic Bishop wants Tinubu to cut down on cost of governance
Osinbajo invokes God’s blessings on Tinubu's government
Akintoye condemns invasion of Ibadan radio station by 'Yoruba Nation Army'
NDLEA intercepts explosives enroute bandits camp in Niger
Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others
ADVERTISEMENT