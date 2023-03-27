ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi: OBIdient movement not about tribe or religion, but saving Nigeria

Ima Elijah

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, has dismissed claims that the 'Obidient' movement is an Igbo agenda or an attempt to Christianise Nigeria, stating that his goal is a united Nigeria where the youth have a sense of belonging.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]
Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, has denied claims that the 'Obidient' movement is an Igbo agenda or a means to Christianise Nigeria.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, March 26, 2023, Obi emphasised that the movement is not about his tribe or religion, but about saving Nigeria and its democracy.

He stated that his role in the movement is as a focal point and that his aspiration is for a united Nigeria where the youth from all geopolitical zones have a sense of belonging.

He wrote: “In the life of every nation, there is a turning point. For Nigeria, that time is now; a time to save Nigeria, save our democracy and give the Nigerian youths hope. The OBIdient Movement has been the arrowhead in the take back Nigeria mission.

“My role in the Movement is that of a Focal Point. As I’ve always stressed, Nigeria remains a secular state. As such, the movement is not about my tribe or my religion, and it is not an Igbo agenda or in any way, to Christianize Nigeria.

He called on everyone to refrain from attributing ethnic or religious connotations to the OBIdient movement and pledged to become the President of a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“My aspiration is for a new Nigeria, where the children of a nobody will become somebody. A nation anchored on national interests, and not sectional interests; where the entire youths from the six geopolitical zones will have a sense of belonging in the affairs of their country.

“No one should ascribe ethnic or religious colouration to the OBIdient Movement. Nigeria is one and my ambition is to become the President of a United and Indivisible Nigeria.”

The movement's name, OBIdient, is a play on words that combines the words "OBI", out of the LP's presidential candidates name, which means "heart" in the Igbo language; and "obedience" to symbolise the need for Nigerians to have a sincere and obedient heart towards their country.

