ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi leads LP rally for LG election in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obi urges the people of Edo State to vote for LP candidates.

Peter Obi leads campaigns for LP candidates ahead of September 2 Local Government Area election in Edo State. [Naija News]
Peter Obi leads campaigns for LP candidates ahead of September 2 Local Government Area election in Edo State. [Naija News]

Recommended articles

Addressing the teeming party members who trooped out for the event, Obi described the local government area system as “where development, particularly of the grassroots is domiciled.

“Local government is the nearest to the people and it is supposed to be the root for ensuring development for the people.

The three most critical areas of development are health, education and poverty eradication and they are responsibilities of the local government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, for the system to work, for a country to develop well, it is the local government as everything that has to do with development is domiciled in the local government.

“That is why it is critical to our development and sustainability. As a governor, I was prevented by litigations from conducting local government election for over six years.

“So, we are here today to support our candidates in the forthcoming local government election in Edo . We will support them with everything,” he said.

Obi, however, tasked voters in the state to vote enmass for candidates of the party in the election, assuring them that in doing so, their future would be protected.

Speaking earlier, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki for putting modalities in place for the conduct of the election but warned, however, that the election must be free and fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

We have the best candidates that can man the local government system in Nigeria, hence, the need for the people to vote for all our candidates in the coming local government election,” Abure said.

Also speaking , Olumide Akpata, governorship aspirant for the 2024 election in Edo, urged the electorate not to entertain fear but to go out and vote all LP candidates in the election.

Akpata, immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said the candidates were persons of impeccable character, who could deliver on the programmes of the LP.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Elderly man dies trying to save animals in forest fire

Elderly man dies trying to save animals in forest fire

Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram, 1XBet to stop Al Shabaab terrorists

Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram, 1XBet to stop Al Shabaab terrorists

Peter Obi leads LP rally for LG election in Edo

Peter Obi leads LP rally for LG election in Edo

The only agenda I have is to increase oil production – Lokpobiri

The only agenda I have is to increase oil production – Lokpobiri

Keyamo demands staff cooperation to advance aviation industry

Keyamo demands staff cooperation to advance aviation industry

Information Minister promises to defend FG without lying to Nigerians

Information Minister promises to defend FG without lying to Nigerians

Wike says all PDP leaders he consulted asked him to accept Tinubu’s ministerial offer

Wike says all PDP leaders he consulted asked him to accept Tinubu’s ministerial offer

Shettima to represent Tinubu at BRICS summit in South Africa

Shettima to represent Tinubu at BRICS summit in South Africa

PDP Governor congratulates Wike on his appointment as FCT Minister

PDP Governor congratulates Wike on his appointment as FCT Minister

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Remi Tinubu

Remi Tinubu says FG cannot solve all Nigerians' problems

Former Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani. [Twitter:@Kadlegislature]

APC has what it takes to rule Nigeria for 60 years - Former Kaduna Speaker

Gov. Godwin Obaseki (Pulse)

PDP passes vote of confidence on Obaseki over Edo impeachment allegation

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

Gov Obaseki accuses deputy of manipulating youth council election