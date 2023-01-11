ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Ima Elijah

While also dismissing the alleged endorsement of Obi as his preferred candidate...

Orji Uzor Kalu [Vanguard]
Orji Uzor Kalu [Vanguard]

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has claimed the presidential candidates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and the Labour, LP, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, respectively, are indirectly “working” for the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC, flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, by dividing southern votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kalu stated this while featuring on the Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme aired on Tuesday, Junuary 10, 2023.

Kalu explains his triggering statement: He said the voting base of the APC in the North-West and North-East geopolitical zones remains intact.

The APC chieftain also said he does not believe in pre-election polls, which have put Obi ahead of the 18 presidential candidates, including Tinubu.

Senator Kalu also said the South-East zone does not have the numerical strength to win a presidential election without forming a strong alliance with other regions, especially the North.

In his words: “I don’t believe in the poll; the poll is not realistic,” Kalu said.

“If the poll wants to be realistic, Kwankwaso and Peter Obi are working for us because nobody has touched our base; nobody has touched the strongest base of APC. The North-West and the North-East are our bases.

“But come to the South-East, it is divided, come to the South-South, it is divided, it is finished with Obidients. Nobody has touched our base; our base is still intact; it is as good as anything,” he said.

Why Peter Obi will not win: While also dismissing the alleged endorsement of Obi as his preferred candidate for the forthcoming presidential election, he added that Obi hails from the zone that doesn’t have the required support from the other zones because of the issues of secessionist agitation.

Kalu predicts presidential polls: Uzor Kalu has said his party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu will win the next general election, while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will come a distant second.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adamu optimistic of APC victory in Benue

Adamu optimistic of APC victory in Benue

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

FG moves to hire Nigerian doctors abroad to address brain drain in health sector

FG moves to hire Nigerian doctors abroad to address brain drain in health sector

Jandor accuses Tinubu of converting state property on live Televisison

Jandor accuses Tinubu of converting state property on live Televisison

Senator Elisha Abbo breaks silence on sack from election

Senator Elisha Abbo breaks silence on sack from election

Eno Umo: Arrest warrant out for PDP governorship candidate in AkwaIbom [PIC]

Eno Umo: Arrest warrant out for PDP governorship candidate in AkwaIbom [PIC]

SDP to form alliance with Tinubu

SDP to form alliance with Tinubu

FG begins 2022 mini-bid round – NUPRC

FG begins 2022 mini-bid round – NUPRC

Osun’s Gov. Adeleke inaugurates ad-hoc committee to review establishment of Ilesa varsity

Osun’s Gov. Adeleke inaugurates ad-hoc committee to review establishment of Ilesa varsity

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari during the inauguration of the party's campaign in Jos in November 2022. (ThisDay)

Why Buhari chose 10 states to join Tinubu’s campaign