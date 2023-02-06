Peter Obi claps back at El-Rufai over 'Nollywood actor' mockery

In his response, the Labour Party Presidential candidate sarcastically thanked El-Rufai for the comment, saying he (Obi) would spare no effort to develop the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The former Anambra State Governor stated this when he appeared on Arise Television’s ‘Sunday Show’ programme on February 5, 2023.

This comes few days after the Kaduna State Governor, while featuring on a TVC programme, Journalists' Hangout, wrote off Obi's chances in the February 25 election by.

El-Rufai has said: “He is polling in the Christian enclaves in the North but how many are they? Peter Obi cannot win the election. He doesn’t have the number of states, he doesn’t have 25 per cent in more 16 states, the last time we checked. He can’t go anywhere.

“Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor and that’s all he will be. This election is between the APC and the PDP because they have the footprint, they have the spread. Ethnicity and religious bigotry will not take you anywhere and that’s what the Labour Party campaign is all about."

Obi claps back: However, the Labour Party flag-bearer said he would focus on developing Nollywood if elected president, calling on Nigerian actors to support him since he's been tagged as one of them.

Obi's words: “I thank El-Rufai for what he said, at least he gave me some percentages; I’ll work hard to improve on that. The entertainment industry is one of the engines that will develop us as a nation, I’ll focus on that and the Nollywood.

“And since he said I’m an actor, I’m calling on all those in the entertainment industry, including the Nollywood, to support me.”

Pulse had earlier reported that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) had condemned El-Rufai's comparison of Obi to a Nollywood actor saying such comment demeans the intellectual capacity of an actor.