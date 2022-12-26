Peter Obi celebrates Christmas with internally displaced persons

Peter Obi brings hope to IDP camp: Obi told the IDPs that their plight would not continue, adding that they should have hope that they would soon return to their ancestral homes.

“As long as you remain here in the camp, Nigeria is not doing well. It is my desire that you will leave this camp and continue to do what you know best to do, which is farming.

“As long as you remain in the IDP camp, Nigeria is in IDP,” he said.

Obi donates N3M to IDP camp: Obi expressed joy at celebrating Christmas with them and donated N3 million to them, lamenting that he was unhappy to see fellow Nigerians camped against their wishes in IDPs camps.

What you should know: Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Emmanuel Shior said that Obi was the only presidential candidate that visited and celebrated Christmas with the IDPs.

Shior disclosed that the State has 12 officially recognised IDPs camps and 7 unofficial camps hosting thousands of displaced persons.

Also: Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State urged Nigerians to vote Peter Obi, in 2023.

Ortom said Obi is the best person that can help deliver Nigeria from its challenges,

He spoke while commending Obi for visiting camps of the Internally Displaced People, IDPs, in the State on Christmas day.