Peter Obi wants Nigerians to embrace blood donation to address shortage

Ima Elijah

Former Governor highlights the importance of blood donation in Nigeria's healthcare sector and calls for increased awareness and action

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate
Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Obi, known for his active engagement in social causes, drew attention to the low levels of blood donation in Nigeria, primarily attributed to the poor state of the country's health sector and limited awareness about the significant health and social benefits associated with blood donation.

According to reports, Nigeria currently faces a shortfall of 1.7 million pints of blood each year, underscoring the gravity of the situation. This deficit poses a severe challenge to the nation's healthcare system, making it imperative for individuals to contribute to the lifesaving cause of blood donation.

Highlighting the critical connection between blood donation and various health benefits, Peter Obi emphasised that donating blood not only contributes to saving lives but also provides personal advantages.

Some of these advantages include burning calories, reducing the risk of cancer, and maintaining heart health. By promoting these health benefits, Obi hopes to inspire more Nigerians to embrace blood donation as a regular practice.

During his tenure as Governor, Peter Obi traveled extensively across the country and witnessed firsthand the widespread poverty and challenging circumstances faced by many Nigerians. Despite acknowledging these difficulties, Obi firmly believes that it should not deter individuals from extending a helping hand to those in need.

He urged Nigerians to embody the spirit of being their brother's keeper, as encouraged by various faiths. On this occasion, he called for the development of a culture that rewards individuals abundantly in their journey to salvation.

