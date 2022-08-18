RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Opposition create fake news and blame it on Labour Party - Peter Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said the opposition has adopted a negative strategy aimed at tainting his image and that of his party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Peter Obi.
The new ploy: The former two-term Governor of Anambra state alleged that opposition has been propagating fake news on both traditional and social media platforms and pinning it on Labour Party and its supporters.

Obi reacts: The frontline Presidential candidate's allegation was contained in a series of tweets he posted on his Twitter page on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Obi, however, said his party would remain resolute and stay committed to an issued-based campaign as earlier promised.

Obi's tweets read: “As we approach the official kick-off of the 2023 election campaign, it has become evident that the opposition has adopted a negative strategy of trolling and insinuating fake news and misinformation in the social media space and blaming the Labour Party, its presidential candidate and their supporters of same. We remain resolute in our commitment to an issue-based and clean campaign.

“We will also rebuff all such ploys of deceit and calumny meant to create disaffection among Nigeria’s voting population, who desire credible leadership change. – PO

Obi's promise: Pulse had earlier reported that Obi had thrown his weight behind the call by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the campaign to be based on issues and not personality.

The LP presidential flag-bearer spoke through his media adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, in response to the call by Tinubu advising all the candidates to “desist from spreading lies, malice and denigrating other candidates.

“Right from Obi’s position as the governor, he was not known for the habit of attacking people or building lies against others,” the Obi camp had stated.

