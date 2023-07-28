ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Mbah wins in NYSC certificate forgery case

Ima Elijah

The DSS testified that the certificates, including Mbah's, were found to have been issued to Corps members in Lagos, which contradicted the NYSC's previous claim.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]
Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Recommended articles

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo stated that the provisions of Section 20 of the NYSC Act were not applicable to Governor Mbah, as he is neither a current nor intended NYSC member, nor an employee of the corps.

During the previous court session, NYSC's counsel argued that Mbah violated the NYSC Act by instituting the suit. They urged the court to strike out the suit, claiming that Mbah failed to follow the proper procedure by not appealing to the President as required by Section 20 of the NYSC Act before filing the suit.

In response, Mbah's counsel requested the dismissal of the objection, arguing that the sections cited in the NYSC Act were not relevant to the current suit. They also submitted a counter affidavit and written address countering the preliminary objection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Mbah, in his counter affidavit, argued that Section 20 of the NYSC Act, which was referenced by NYSC's lawyer, did not apply to him.

Earlier on February 1, 2023, the NYSC had issued a disclaimer in response to a Freedom of Information Act request regarding Peter Mbah's NYSC status.

Mbah maintained that he was issued a National Service certificate, bearing No. A.808297, on January 6, 2003, after completing his NYSC service.

In another development related to the certificate controversy, the Department of State Security (DSS) debunked the NYSC's claims during the ongoing Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. The DSS, represented by Yahaya Isa Mohammed, revealed that it had conducted an investigation into the matter following a petition from Mbah on February 8, 2023.

The DSS testified that the certificates, including Mbah's, were found to have been issued to Corps members in Lagos, which contradicted the NYSC's previous claim.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Mbah wins in NYSC certificate forgery case

Peter Mbah wins in NYSC certificate forgery case

'State, FG are not working, make basic, secondary education free, compulsory' - Prof Okojie

'State, FG are not working, make basic, secondary education free, compulsory' - Prof Okojie

Mbah appoints Ekweremadu’s son, ex-Gov. Chime’s daughter as Enugu commissioners

Mbah appoints Ekweremadu’s son, ex-Gov. Chime’s daughter as Enugu commissioners

NIPPS condoles Kuru community over demise of traditional ruler

NIPPS condoles Kuru community over demise of traditional ruler

'Customs reviewing enforcement strategy' - Adeniyi

'Customs reviewing enforcement strategy' - Adeniyi

Russia promises closer ties with Nigeria, others

Russia promises closer ties with Nigeria, others

'473 die in road traffic crashes in Niger in 18 months' – FRSC

'473 die in road traffic crashes in Niger in 18 months' – FRSC

Oborevwori celebrates Asagba of Asaba at 99

Oborevwori celebrates Asagba of Asaba at 99

Ministries where Tinubu’s ministerial nominees could fit in

Ministries where Tinubu’s ministerial nominees could fit in

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Among the notable aspects of the ministerial list are the inclusion of seven women who have caught the President's attention

Meet the 7 women Tinubu wants as his ministers

Labour Party candidate, Ngozi Okolie and Ndidi Elumelu, PDP candidate. [Politics Nigeria]

Tribunal nullifies LP candidate's election, declares PDP’s Elumelu winner

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Senate expects to receive Tinubu's long-awaited ministerial list on Thursday

President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. [Twitter:Kayy]

Tinubu not constitutionally fit to run for president, Atiku reiterates