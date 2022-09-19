RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP’s suit against Tinubu, Obi’s placeholders dismissed

Bayo Wahab

The PDP in its suits against Tinubu and Obi had argued the term placeholder is unknown to Nigerian law.

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)
Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Recommended articles

In a judgement on Monday, September 19, 2022, Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja ruled the suit by the PDP was an abuse of court process.

The judge added that the issues raised by the plaintiff were unknown to law.

Justice Okorowo also held that the suit did not disclose any reasonable cause of action against the respondents.

“When a court finds out that a suit is an abuse of court process, the court has the right to dismiss it,” the judge held.

The PDP had in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1016/2022 challenged the nomination of placeholders by the presidential candidates of the APC and LP.

Recall that Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC had nominated Kabiru Masari as a placeholder running mate to meet the deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while his LP counterpart, Peter Obi nominated Doyin Okugbe as a placeholder running mate for the same reason.

But the PDP in its suits against the parties argued the term placeholder is unknown to Nigerian law.

The party further argued that the nomination of Masari and Okupe as presidential running mates was valid and could not be overridden by the subsequent nomination of Sen. Kashim Shettima and Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno govt. releases N50m bursary to Ramat Poly students

Borno govt. releases N50m bursary to Ramat Poly students

Court to deliver ruling in FG’s prayer to end ASUU strike Wednesday

Court to deliver ruling in FG’s prayer to end ASUU strike Wednesday

PDP’s suit against Tinubu, Obi’s placeholders dismissed

PDP’s suit against Tinubu, Obi’s placeholders dismissed

Imo Assembly gets fourth Speaker in 4 years

Imo Assembly gets fourth Speaker in 4 years

JAMB to conduct supplementary UTME for 67 candidates Sept. 24

JAMB to conduct supplementary UTME for 67 candidates Sept. 24

Gbajabiamila to meet education minister education over ASUU strike on Tuesday

Gbajabiamila to meet education minister education over ASUU strike on Tuesday

ASUU Strike: Lagosians stranded as students block Lagos Airport

ASUU Strike: Lagosians stranded as students block Lagos Airport

2023: Group offers joint Muslim and Christian prayers for Tinubu and Sani

2023: Group offers joint Muslim and Christian prayers for Tinubu and Sani

World leaders, monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

World leaders, monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Beauty Tukura, Peter Obi

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

I’m not Yahaya Bello – Wike

Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode accuses Peter Obi of attempting to start a second civil war