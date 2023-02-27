The Returning Officer, Prof. Isongesit Solomon, announced the results at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Sunday.
PDP’s Etteh wins Eket Federal Constituency position in Akwa Ibom
Mr Okpolupm Etteh of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the election into the Eket Federal Constituency seat.
She said that the election was contested and the candidates received the following votes, Mr Okpolupm Etteh of PDP, scored 33,001 votes and won his closet rival, Mr Eseme Eyibo of All Progressive Party (APC), who got 16,909.
She also said that Mr Samuel Udo-Akagha of the Labour Party (LP) scored 8,790 votes while Mr Joseph Mbong of Youth Progressive Party (YPP) got 4,757 voted.
“I, Professor Isongesit Solomon, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2023 election for Eket, Esit Eket, Ibeno and Onna Federal Constituency held on Feb. 25, 2023.
“Mr Ette, having satisfied all the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” she declared.
