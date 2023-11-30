PDP's candidate determination is solely the party's right – Obaseki

Governor Obaseki made this declaration during his visit to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, accompanied by former Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom.

The visit aimed to extend congratulations to Governor Mohammed on his triumph at the Appeal Court on Thursday, November 30, 2023, in Bauchi.

Addressing the issue of his relationship with Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu, Governor Obaseki expressed that Mr Shuaibu harbors aspirations for the governorship office, and he is well within his constitutional right to pursue such ambitions.

Obaseki stated the party's role in determining the candidacy, noting that the decision rests with the collective choice of party members.

"He wants to run for the office, and he is free to do so, and you know as a Nigerian, he has the constitutional right to run, and nobody can or should stop him.

"The party will decide and also the members of the party will decide who will be the flag bearer of our party in the forthcoming general elections in Edo."

Highlighting the purpose of his visit to Bauchi, Obaseki mentioned that it included discussions on crucial matters concerning the PDP Governors Forum and other issues affecting the nation.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Nigerians and the hardships endured, Governor Obaseki noted the need for leaders to cease lamenting and instead confront the problems directly.

