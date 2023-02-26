ADVERTISEMENT
PDP’s Ajilesoro wins Ife Federal Constituency seat in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Taofeek Ajilesoro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of Saturday’s election for

Taofeek Ajilesoro (TribuneOnline)
Ife Federal Constituency seat.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Abdulfatai Makinde, declared Ajilesoro, who polled 53,078 votes as winner at the Ife Central Collation Centre on Sunday in Ile-Ife.

Makinde said that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Benjamin Adereti, scored 51,051 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajilesoro is member of House of Representatives, representing Ife Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

News Agency Of Nigeria

