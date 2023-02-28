PDP wins Adamawa, Katsina, as APC wins Jigawa, LP- Nasarawa

Mele, who is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Central Administration, University of Maiduguri, said that the LP scored 105,648 while the NNPP- polled 8,006 votes.

Other results are: A- 654, AA -536, AAC-646, ADC-3,398, ADP -1,906, APGA-887, APM-650, APP-372, BP-522, NNPP-8,006, NRM-1,563,PRP-701,SDP-1,944 YPP-958, and ZLP-2,257

The state registered voters was 2,196,566 out of which 764,834 were accredited, the total votes cast was 761,621, cancelled votes 23,097 and total Valid votes was 731,140, while rejected votes was 30,481 .

The PDP also won Katsina State with 489,045 votes, while APC secured 482,28 followed by the NNPP with 69,386 and LP-6,376.

According to the State SCOPE, Vice- Chancellor, Federal University of Gusau, Prof. Abubakar Gusau, the total vote cast in the state was 1,091,187, while 1,097,663 voters were accredited out of the 35156719 register voters in the state.

Gusau listed other parties votes as Accord-255, AA -523, AAC-234, ADC-1,405, ADP -1798, APGA-1,391, APM-603, APP-269, BP-327-LP-6,376, NRM-1,053, PRP-1,986, SDP-339, YPP-1,029 and ZLP-371

He said while the total valid votes was 1,058,673, rejected votes was 32,514 and cancelled votes 51,421.

Meanwhile, the APC won in Jigawa State with 421,390 votes while PDP came second with 386, 587 votes and NNPP third with 98,234 votes followed by LP with 1,889

The State SCOPE, Mohammed Bashir, says number of registered voters in the state was 2,651,298 out of which 961670 was accredited .

He said while total votes cast was 954,805 the tolal number of valid votes was 920,531, and the rejected votes was 34,274.

Similarly, LP won Nasarawa state with 191,361 votes out of the 540,566 total valid votes in the state.

The Nasarawa State SCOPE and V-C University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, said that APC- 172,922, PDP- 147,093 and NNPP-12,715 votes.

Other parties votes according to Ishaya were Accord-494, AA -554, AAC-117, ADC-973, ADP -788, APGA-989, APM-356, APP-187, BP—340, LP-191,361, NRM-405, PRP-317, SDP-8046, YPP-249 and ZLP-2660

The total valid votes was 540,566, rejected votes-16,371, total Votes Cast- 556,931 and cancelled votes 51,42