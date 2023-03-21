ADVERTISEMENT
PDP wins 6 state Assembly constituencies in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral (INEC) has declared of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winners in six Zamfara Assembly constituencies.

The results of the six state constituencies were announced by their Returning Officers at the various state constituencies on Monday.

Alhassan said the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Nasiru Bello, scored 14,351 while his opponent from the PDP, Bello Bashiru, netted 25,678 votes.

According to him, the total valid votes were 40,434, rejected votes 852, and the total votes casted remained 41,286.

He said PDP’s Bashiru having met the requirements of the law and scored the highest votes is declared as winner and returned elected.

Alhassan also declared Yakubu Almajir of PDP who scored 13,204 votes as the winner of Bungudu East state constituency against his opponent, Mansur Muhammad of APC with 9,628 votes.

The Returning Officer of Tsafe state constituency, Dr Shehu Lukuman of Federal University, Gusau, announced Bello Muhammad of PDP as the winner of Tsafe East, who defeated his APC contender, Ahmed Amiru with 21,197 votes against 13,826.

Lukuman also declared Tsafe East constituency election inconclusive due to margin led occurred from cancelation of three registration areas that remain withheld.

At Kaura Namoda North, Mukhtar Jikan Shehu of PDP who scored 17,646 votes also won his APC opponent that got 13,936 votes.

The PDP candidate of Zurmi West Constituency, Ismail Bilyaminu, emerged winner with 11,213 votes against APC’s candidate, Nasiru Magarya, who scored 9,530 votes.

In Maru South, Mikailu Kabir Dangulbi of PDP defeated the incumbent member representing the constituency, Kabiru Hashimu Dansadau of APC with 5,102 votes against 3,059 votes.

Similarly, in Maru North constituency, PDP candidate Nasiru Abdullahi who scored 12,755 votes was declared as winner against the incumbent member representing the constituency, Yusuf Alhassan Kanoma of APC.

