Mohammed made the declaration in Daura on Friday when he addressed APC supporters who converged at the ancient town for preelection sensitization talks.

He said APC would defeat PDP in clean and clear electoral contest in view of the overwhelming acceptance of its candidates nationwide as demonstrated during ongoing campaign by the party.

We are confident of winning the election considering the huge crowd of APC supporters who attended President Muhammadu Buharis campaign rallies across the 32 states he visited.

He described Buhari as a star in the politics of Nigeria and the African continent in general.

According to him, the 16 years of PDP in the leadership of Nigeria were years of regrets, uncertainty, naked looting of the common wealth of the nation and a period of economic predatory by a few retrogressive cabals.

He cautioned party members and other Nigerians against posting unofficial election results, saying it was an offence to do so.

Mohammed urged security agents to be vigilant and track those planning to destabilize the general elections.