The PDP governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Bello Matawalle made the commendation while speaking to journalists in reaction to the development.

According to him, this is an opportunity we have expected where we can test and confirm the support we have in the state both as a party and as individuals.

As peace loving citizens in the state, we have since directed our supporters to continue to be law abiding and come out and vote in a peaceful manner, he said.

He said that the people of the state expected to have responsible leaders who would take the state to greater heights while improving the well being of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state capital, Gusau, woke up on a new political leave on Friday after the Abuja Court of Appeal ruled that the APC in the state could participate in the general elections.

The state chapter of the APC has been going through crisis since the party held its primary elections to elect those who would contest under it ahead of the general elections.

NAN further reports that the crisis had caused two factions in the party, one with people loyal to the state governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari and the other by eight governorship aspirants including the incumbent Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala, the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mansur Danali and others known as G8.

The latest court ruling which caused jubilation in the governors camp may have brought the crisis to an end.