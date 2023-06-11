The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP warns against intimidation of lawmakers over 10th NASS leadership

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party called on the members-elect to note that Nigerians reposed their trust in them to uphold the independence of the legislative arm of government in electing their leadership.

Debo Ologunagba Press Briefing, Abuja
Debo Ologunagba Press Briefing, Abuja

Recommended articles

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba told a news conference that members of the National Assembly should be allowed to elect their leaders freely.

He said information at the disposal of the PDP indicated that there had been attempts to harass and threaten lawmakers-elect as to their choices of leaders of the National Assembly.

“Reports in the public space indicate plots to arrest individuals who are considered to be strong proponents of the independence of the legislature.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The PDP notes that the independence of the legislature is a prerequisite for a virile democracy and therefore insists that members-elect in both chambers must be allowed to elect their leadership.

“The National Assembly is the symbol of sovereignty of the people in a democracy. The people exercise such sovereignty through choices made by their representatives on the floor of the National Assembly.

“Fundamental to this sovereignty is the choice of presiding officers which must not be appropriated by any group or individuals.

“Such will amount to a dethronement of the sovereignty of the people,’’ Ologunagba said.

He advised lawmakers-elect to assert their independence in the election of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the members-elect to note that Nigerians reposed their trust in them to uphold the independence of the legislative arm of government in electing their leadership.

“As a party, we charge the lawmakers to remain steadfast in their resolve because we are conscious that majority of them are resolved to defend the independence of the legislature.

“We call on them to keep in mind that Nigerians expect them to assert their independence in the election of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives,’’ Ologunagba stressed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra boy to represent Nigeria at global Chemistry contest in Switzerland

Anambra boy to represent Nigeria at global Chemistry contest in Switzerland

Tinubu will carry Nigerians in Diaspora along in his govt, says Alake

Tinubu will carry Nigerians in Diaspora along in his govt, says Alake

Ebonyi Governor to support security agencies with vehicles

Ebonyi Governor to support security agencies with vehicles

Nigeria needs new census to gather accurate data for development – NPC

Nigeria needs new census to gather accurate data for development – NPC

Association seeks probe of Kebbi Customs Command over recurring donkey meat seizures

Association seeks probe of Kebbi Customs Command over recurring donkey meat seizures

NAPTIP targets 640 human trafficking victims for medical assistance

NAPTIP targets 640 human trafficking victims for medical assistance

Artist urges Tinubu to promote investment in art to generate employment

Artist urges Tinubu to promote investment in art to generate employment

Katsina Govt revokes lands allocated illegally under his predecessor

Katsina Govt revokes lands allocated illegally under his predecessor

Correctional Service decorates 30 promoted officers with new ranks

Correctional Service decorates 30 promoted officers with new ranks

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown/NASS]

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers

Atiku Abubakar [Daily Trust]

Atiku's petition hearing progresses with incomplete INEC documents