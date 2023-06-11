PDP warns against intimidation of lawmakers over 10th NASS leadership

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba told a news conference that members of the National Assembly should be allowed to elect their leaders freely.

He said information at the disposal of the PDP indicated that there had been attempts to harass and threaten lawmakers-elect as to their choices of leaders of the National Assembly.

“Reports in the public space indicate plots to arrest individuals who are considered to be strong proponents of the independence of the legislature.

“The PDP notes that the independence of the legislature is a prerequisite for a virile democracy and therefore insists that members-elect in both chambers must be allowed to elect their leadership.

“The National Assembly is the symbol of sovereignty of the people in a democracy. The people exercise such sovereignty through choices made by their representatives on the floor of the National Assembly.

“Fundamental to this sovereignty is the choice of presiding officers which must not be appropriated by any group or individuals.

“Such will amount to a dethronement of the sovereignty of the people,’’ Ologunagba said.

He advised lawmakers-elect to assert their independence in the election of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He called on the members-elect to note that Nigerians reposed their trust in them to uphold the independence of the legislative arm of government in electing their leadership.

“As a party, we charge the lawmakers to remain steadfast in their resolve because we are conscious that majority of them are resolved to defend the independence of the legislature.