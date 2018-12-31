The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to step into 2019 with unwavering optimism, faith and hope of a new era of peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

The party made the call in a new year message issued by the Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan, who congratulated Nigerians for seeing 2019, urged them to use the New Year to pray against all negative projections and more hardship.

He also urged them to vote PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Feb.16, 2019 to bring in new hope.

He said that Abubakar already articulated a practical blueprint to ease their burden by engendering rapid economic recovery, national cohesion and realistic solutions to the country’s myriad of challenges.

According to him, 2019, as an election year, offers citizens their much-desired opportunity to end the trajectory of economic hardship, hunger and starvation, high unemployment figures and killings.

He said that the citizens had made immeasurable sacrifices to keep the nation going and now eagerly long for a breath of fresh air under Abubakar as their next President.

“Nigerians should therefore be optimistic as their incoming President will usher in a new era of a transparent and responsive government.

“Government with the template for wealth creation, job opportunities and revitalization of our productive sector through tax cuts and direct empowerment of our hard working entrepreneurs in a manner that increases our national productivity, reduce costs of goods and services, increase exports and shore up the valueof our naira. “

He said that Abubakar, as a new symbol of national unity, had also perfected the outline for national reconciliation, healing and ending of all divisive tendencies.

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to maintain their resolve to make the nation work again by continuing to rally behind Abubakar to rescue the nation.