The Peoples Democratic has hinted that it will commence its campaigns following the postponement of the general elections.

The party made this known in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, February 1, 2019.

This is coming on the heels of a directive by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), to its members to continue its campaign efforts for Atiku Abubakar.

CUPP's spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere said that Section 99(1) of the Electoral Act states that campaigns should end 24 hours prior to the day of elections.

Read PDP's full statement below:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after due consideration of the provision of the Electoral Act, is set to reopen its open campaigns consequent upon the postponement of Presidential and National Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from the earlier scheduled date of February 16 to February 23, 2019.

The party rejects the wrongful administrative prohibition of open campaigns by INEC, holding that such administrative pronouncement was erroneous, directly in conflict with the provision of the Electoral Act and is not backed by any other law in our country.

Our position is predicated on the clear provision of section 99 (1) of the Electoral Act which stipulated that “for the purposes of this Act, the period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 90 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day”.

The clear import of this provision, in the current situation, is that given the postponement of the election to February 23, 2019, the 24 hours requirement for closure of all public campaigning falls at midnight of February 21.

The PDP reminds INEC that whenever its administrative pronouncement conflicts with the Electoral Act, such administrative pronouncement must bow before the law. The party charges INEC to be appropriately guided while directing its members to await further directives ahead of its reopening of campaigns.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier announced that there is no more room for campaigning.