The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to pull out of the peace accord it signed recently.

The PDP also accused President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using security operatives to hound its members.

Political parties signed a peace accord put together by the National Peace Commission (NPC) to ensure peaceful conduct of the general elections.

According to PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, “In Osun, all our key leaders have been arrested on flimsy charges. Our leaders are being harassed and detained in Rivers, Kano and other states.

“In Kogi, our leaders, including former Governor Ibrahim Idris was manhandled, our state campaign spokesperson, Mr. Austin Okai, was abducted, while the National Publicity Secretary and Director of Media and Publicity of the Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, narrowly escaped abduction.

“All our leaders in Kogi are under siege. The whereabouts of Senator Dino Melaye, a senatorial candidate, is uncertain since the last siege on him by security agents. The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has refused to dismantle the siege by Government House Police command in Banda.

“We call on the Peace Committee and the international committee to note that President Buhari and APC have breached all the agreements in the peace accord.

“For us in the PDP and indeed all Nigerians, we have now come to the breaking point where our members can no longer stomach the escalated onslaught of the Buhari Presidency and the APC. Nigeria belongs to all of us and we might have no option left in the present circumstance than to pull off our gloves.

“The Peace committee and the International Criminal Court should hold President Buhari directly responsible for any break down of law and order in our country as Nigerians will never allow him to rig this election.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finalised modalities for the presidential election to hold today, Saturday, February 23, 2019.