PDP suspends Ondo State Chairman for alleged anti-party activities

The decision was conveyed in a letter signed by nine members of the State Working Committee and made available to journalists on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The suspension letter, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondents, listed the accusing members as Deputy State Chairman, Tola Alabere; State Secretary, Oluseye Olujimi; State Organising Secretary, Dare Akinwale; Vice Chairman (South), James Fadope; and Vice Chairman (Central), Hon Dayo Awude.

Other signatories include Moses Awofade, Legal Adviser; Financial Secretary, Bolueaji Bamidele; Treasurer, Olubunmi Fasonu; and State Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei.

Citing provisions from the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, specifically section 58(1b, c, f, h, and i), the State Working Committee justified the suspension, accusing Chairman Fatai Adams of engaging in activities deemed detrimental to the party's image.

The suspension letter read, "Pursuant to section 58(1b, c, f, h, and i) of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, the State Working Committee has approved the suspension of the State Chairman, Mr Fatai Adams, for anti-party activities and for engaging in activities likely to bring the party into disrepute."

The letter further stated that Adams was advised to appear before the State Disciplinary Committee within the next week for further interrogation.