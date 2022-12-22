ADVERTISEMENT
PDP suspends Gombe PRO for alleged anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its Gombe State Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mr Murtala Usman, over alleged anti-party activities.

“As the PRO of the party who is supposed to protect the image of the party his activities are inimical to the ideals and progress of the party.

“The general public is hereby informed that anybody who conducts any business with him in the name of PDP does so at his own peril,” he said.

Reacting in a telephone interview, Usman confirmed that he received the suspension letter on Thursday, saying that he had been nursing the intent of resigning from the position before his suspension.

He said that he had also resigned from his position as PRO of the party but remained a member of the party.

He said his next line of action would be communicated to the public while stressing that he had been faithful in his course of rebuilding the image of the party.

