ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP suspends Fayose, Anyim, refers Ortom to disciplinary committee

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of PDP across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time.

PDP approves the suspension of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Pius Anyim and former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State. (PUNCH)
PDP approves the suspension of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Pius Anyim and former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State. (PUNCH)

Recommended articles

This party disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Thursday.

Ologunagba said that the NWC also approved the suspension of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Pius Anyim and former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State from the party.

Others suspended were Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue) and Dr Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara).

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the party leadership took the decision after extensive review of its affairs in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017)

He urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of PDP across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria during Ramadan

Sanwo-Olu urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria during Ramadan

Kaduna Governor-elect wants to challenge PDP's victory in some LGAs

Kaduna Governor-elect wants to challenge PDP's victory in some LGAs

PDP suspends Fayose, Anyim, refers Ortom to disciplinary committee

PDP suspends Fayose, Anyim, refers Ortom to disciplinary committee

FG says Nigeria Air will fly before May 29

FG says Nigeria Air will fly before May 29

Former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson to attend Anyiam-Osigwe’s annual lecture in Lagos

Former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson to attend Anyiam-Osigwe’s annual lecture in Lagos

Troops eliminate 46 terrorists, apprehend 50 in 2 weeks – DHQ

Troops eliminate 46 terrorists, apprehend 50 in 2 weeks – DHQ

Reps ask CBN to overhaul online banking systems due to naira scarcity

Reps ask CBN to overhaul online banking systems due to naira scarcity

Military destroys 107 illegal refineries in 2 weeks – DHQ

Military destroys 107 illegal refineries in 2 weeks – DHQ

BREAKING: Tinubu's camp petition DSS to arrest Labour Party's Obi, Datti

BREAKING: Tinubu's camp petition DSS to arrest Labour Party's Obi, Datti

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu