PDP suffers heavy loss in Plateau as tribunal sacks 4 NASS members

This is because the tribunal, sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, has nullified the elections of the party's four National Assembly members citing invalid nomination.

The Justice Mohammed Tukur-led three-member panel unanimously ruled that the PDP candidates in the state were invalidly nominated owing to no party structure in the state.

The lawmakers so far affected by the judgement include Musa Bagos representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency; Beni Lar representing Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency; Peter Gyendeng representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency and Napoleon Bali, representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

On the other hand, the following candidates are the direct beneficiaries of the tribunal's ruling: Vincent Bulus Venman of APC for Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency and Simon Lalong for Plateau South Senatorial seat; and Fom Dalyop and Ajang Alfred Iliya of Labour Party for Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency and Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State chapter of the PDP has expressed dissatisfaction over the judgment of the panel, which runs in contradiction to an earlier ruling from another panel sitting on the National Assembly elections petition tribunal.