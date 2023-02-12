ADVERTISEMENT
PDP showcases governance performance record with new voter-education video

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has unveiled a new voter education video ahead of the 2023 Presidential Elections that reminds Nigerians of the party's accomplishments, including a booming economy, a strong naira, low inflation, no recession, foreign investment, and a good life.

On the other hand, the APC-led administration is marked by bad governance, which has resulted in a faltering economy, high unemployment, soaring domestic and international debt, and the unsettling trend of mass emigration.

In addition, the film instructs voters on how to vote so they can recover Nigeria on election day.

With a five-point recovery plan that includes securing Nigerians, expanding the economy, bolstering education for productivity, reorganizing our government to function more effectively, and strengthening our union, the PDP is providing Nigerians with a safe choice to recover their country.

