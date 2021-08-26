RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP senator Stella Oduah joins APC

Oduah was received into the fold of the APC at a brief ceremony held in Abuja.

Stella Oduah, senator representing Anambra North, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oduah was received into the fold of the ruling party at a brief ceremony held in Abuja on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Some of the politicians that received Oduah at the event include; Mai Mala Buni, national chairman of the APC caretaker committee; Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy senate president; Atiku Bagudu, chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), and Hope Uzodimma, Imo state governor.

Details later...

