PDP: Sam Amadi rejects appointment of Atiku's campaign council

Amadi expressed his rejection in a letter conveyed to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is the Director General of the campaign council.

Why Amadi does not want to work for Atiku: Amadi explained that he is non-partisan, adding that his rejection is not a vote of no confidence on PDP.

In a statement he issued, Amadi explained that such an appointment would lead to a conflict of interest.

Amadi claimed he cannot participate in such a role.

He said: “I humbly want to decline the appointment and hereby abstain from participating in such a role.

“The decision to decline the offer has stemmed from the conflicts of interest emanating from various responsibilities in which I act as a leader of different platforms where political neutrality and objectivity are required of me.

“For some years I have been an analyst on Arise News, which I consider one of the most strategic institutions for national development and sane deliberative democracy through analytical news reporting.

“My role in that reputable media platform also requires non-partisanship, even as I am free to express my opinions.”

What you should know: The PDP recently inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2023 elections.

Who is Sam Amadi?

He is currently an Associate Professor and Director Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts. Dr. Amadi was the former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). He has chaired several Senate Technical Committees and has been part of Presidential Committees in Nigeria. Until December 2010, Dr. Amadi held the position of Special Adviser to the President of the Senate of Nigeria.

He was Chairman, Senate Technical Committee on Review of Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Bill February 2017 and Chairman, Senate Technical Committee on Review of Transportation Sector Reform Bill March- June 2017.