PDP Rep Abdulkarim loses second term bid

Assoc. Prof. Dalhatu Musa of Federal University, Lafia, the INEC Returning Officer, in the early hours of Monday in Akwanga, declared Jeremiah as the winner of the election.

Other party votes scored included SDP-21284, NNPP- 8451 and APGA- 1677, among others..

“ Mr Umar Jeremiah of APC, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 25th of February for Akwanga/ Wamba/ Nassarawa Eggon federal Constituency, ” he said.

The Returning Officer said that the total registered votes in the zone were 338,042.

He added that votes cast were 99,598 while valid votes were 97,351 and rejected votes were 2,247.

In an interview, the APC Returning Agent of the election, Mr Bala John, described the outcome as a victoy for democracy.

He thanked the people of the constituency for electing Jeremiah as member of House of Representatives.

Reacting to results, Jeremiah dedicated his victory to God Almighty and the people of the constituency.