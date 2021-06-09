PDP releases names of flagbearers for July 24 Lagos LG elections
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has unveiled its flag-bearers for the July 24 local council elections in the state.
The PDP’s list of chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates released on Tuesday night was signed by the party’s Chairman, Mr Adedeji Doherty and the Secretary, Mr Muiz Dosunmu.
According to the party, the APC chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates in Agbado-Okeodo are Richard Osagie/Jimoh Ibrahim; Oluwole Dahunsi/Joy Ashinze (Agboyi Ketu), Azeez Adebiyi/Yusuf Adamu (Agege) and Tajudeen Balogun/Azuonye Nkepadobi (Ajeromi).
In Alimosho, Aduragbemi Oyebade/Olusola Joseph; Adedayo Adesoye/Fortune Chijioke (Amuwo-Odofin), Deley Bandaki/Samuel Emmanuel (Apapa), Albert Olorunwa/Moses Aderoju (Apapa-Iganmu), Ben Arulogun/Talabi Olasunbo (Ayobo-Ipaja).
Honfonvu Denagan/Folashade Kuti-Balogun will contest the election at Badagry Central, Abraham Kolawole/Bolaji Awesu (Badagry West), Ibrahim Tijani/David Aina (Bariga).
Akeem Animashaun/Modupe Adeyemi (Coker- Aguda), Muyiwa Bajulaiye/Olorunfunmi Sulaimon (Egbe-Idimu), Rasheed Otegbola/Grace Solomon (Ejigbo) and Sidikat Nekuleyi/Abiodun Lawal (Epe).
Stephen Okoya/Anike Adesina (Eredo), Lasisi Jinadu/ThankGod Bardagha (Eti-Osa), Bolaji Akinpelu/Suwebat Sholarin (Eti-Osa East), Kolawole Ageyin/Bello Muhammed (Iba), Olumide Komolafe/Ismail Lazees (Ibeju) and Kolawole Uyi/Oladele Oyekanmi (Ifako-Ijaiye).
Omogbolahan Ijaola/Ikechukwu Edna (Ifelodun), Olatunde Olatokun/Pius Omoorantan (Igando-Ikotun), Oyesanya Adeboye/Ibrahim Afinju (Igbogbo Baiyeku), Lookman Apina/Gideon Ogini (Ijede) and Femi Folorunsho/John Nwabueze (Ikeja).
In Ikorodu Central, Hassan Babatunde/Abolore Oyesanya will contest; Raji Omotayo/Monday Egheleme (Ikorodu North), Olumide Lawal/Hammed Alabi (Ikorodu West), Rasheed Raji/Matthew Ajayi (Ikosi Ejinrin), Nurudeen Orosiji/Titilayo Adetayo (Ikosi/Isheri), Anthony Bourdillon/Ahmad Mohammed (Ikoyi/Obalende) and Fatai Ogunfolabi/William Ikpedu (Imota).
Olumide Thompson/Oluwatosin Adeniyi (Iru, Victoria Island), Tajudeen Bamgboye/Goodman Ahivekwe (Isolo), Oyewola Bakare/Odegua Osagie (Itire-Ikate), Adelekan Abdulrauf/Rebecca Akindolie (Kosofe), Olusegun Ajibade/Lateef Adele (Lagos Island) and Agboola Odunfa/Bright Gbolahan (Lagos Island East).
Abiodun Fakoya/Njoku Cosmos (Lagos Mainland), Ismail Shugu/Mustau Ipaye (Lekki), O. Oduwole/Omotola Ojo (Mosan Okunola), Saheed Elegbede/Chiamaka Peter (Mushin), Olakunle Solaja/Bolatito Oshifala (Odi-Olowo), Olajide Oniyide/Patience Borisade (Ojo), and Sunday Shodolamu/Modupe Ajayi (Ojodu).
Stephen Akerele/ Tawakalitu Ajao (Ojokoro), Qudus Olagoro/Akonasu Gbedozin(Olorunda), Ayodeji Omotosho/Evelyn Salami (Onigbongbo), Olajide Kujenyo/Sylvester Onwurah (Oriade) and Wasiu Akintoye/Rasheedat Bello (Orile Agege).
Rilwan Akinbiyi/Adepoju Tiamiyu (Oshodi), Wasiu Olayiwola/Michael Abel (Oto Awori), Fatai Ghazal/Olawale Akanni (Somolu), Tokunbo Ogunade/Augusta Ogar (Surulere) and Solomon Hungbeji/Maria Aladetan for Yaba LCDA.
