PDP rejects Kaduna governorship election result

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party chairman in Kaduna assures PDP members in the state that the party would reclaim its mandate.

PDP governorship candidate in Kaduna, Isa Ashiru [Leadership]
PDP governorship candidate in Kaduna, Isa Ashiru [Leadership]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Monday night declared Sen. Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the March 18 election.

Mr Felix Hyet, PDP chairman in the state, announced the rejection at a press briefing on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“Our fears were confirmed last night when the State Returning Officer, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, declared Sen. Uba Sani of the APC as winner with 730,002 votes against 719,196 votes allocated to our candidate, Isa Ashiru.

“The PDP rejects this declaration. We reject INEC’s claims that Uba Sani won the gubernatorial election held on the 18th of March, 2023,” Hyet declared.

The chairman commended party supporters for the support they gave to PDP during the election.

He assured them that the party would not leave any stone unturned in the quest to reclaim its mandate.

“We have commenced actions necessary and in accordance with the law with a view to addressing the development,” he said.

Hyet, however, called on the party supporters to continue to support and pray for the PDP as it pursues the matter to a logical conclusion.

